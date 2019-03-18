|
Richard J. George 1935 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Richard J. George, 83, of Millennium Court, Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born on October 6, 1935, in Little Falls, the son of the late John W. and Alice M. (Sagatis) George. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Little Falls Class of 1953 and following his return from the service, he graduated from MVCC, Utica.
Mr. George was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Army, entering the service on June 28, 1954. He was honorably discharged as a Private First Class on April 13, 1956 at Ft. Dix, NJ.
On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to his wife of 48 years, the former Carol H. Edgerton, at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls. Mrs. George predeceased him on April 22, 2004.
Richard was a member of the Holy Family Parish Church, Little Falls where he served as an Altar Boy in his youth. He was also a member of the Little Falls Elk's Lodge # 42, B.O.P.E. and managed the Monday Morning Senior Golf League at the Little Falls Municipal Golf Course. He served for many years as a member of the Little Falls School Board and was Chairman of the City of Little Falls Housing Authority.
Mr. George was employed from 1965-1991 by the QSP, Reader's Digest Co., retiring as the District Sales Manager for the East Coast.
He is survived by his son, Richard J. George, Jr., Little Falls; his daughters, Lorraine Burger and her husband, David, Richfield Springs, Jennifer Sidora and her husband, Frank, Lake Wylie, SC, Sharon Ewanyk and her husband, Jay, Little Falls and Amy Dewan and her husband, Craig, Little Falls; his brothers, John George and his wife, Marilyn, Little Falls, Robert George and his wife, Lynn, Illinois and Ronald George, Mohawk; his sister, Mary Alice Rieman, Little Falls; son-in-law, James Camillo, Asheville, NC; his grandchildren, Kristina Ladika (Robert), Kari Zieser (Nicholas), Brittany Camillo (Melissa Lausch), Alex Ewanyk, Brian Ewanyk, Samantha Dewan and CJ Dewan, great-grandchildren, Lucas and Parker Ladika, Gus and Leni Zieser; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters-in-law, Linda George, in 2002, Jolene George, in 2014 and his brother-in-law, George (Bud) Rieman, in 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from the Holy Family Parish Church, Cor. Main & John St's, Little Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the Mass, at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that contributions, in memory of Mr. George, be considered to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Mr. George's caregivers: Henry, Marie, Emily, Danielle and so many others for their kindness, compassion and care shown to their father and his family for the past several years.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019