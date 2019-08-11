|
Richard J. Petkovsek 1943 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE - Richard J. Petkovsek, 76, of Summit Road, died peacefully on August 10, 2019, at Faxton - St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Mr. Petkovsek was born on May 7, 1943, in Little Falls, son of the late John and Mary (Furlan) Petkovsek. He graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1961 and furthered his education at Penn State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering. On September 10, 1966, Richard was united in marriage with Mary Lynn Bladek at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk. Richard was first employed at Hamilton Standard in CT, before moving to the Cogar Corporation. He retired in 2009 as a civil engineer for the U.S. Government, after 20 years at Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome.
Richard was a board member for the Salisbury Ridge Runners, a former WCVCS board member, and a tax assessor for the Town of Fairfield. He was a member of the Kuyahoora Valley Rotary, the Golf Club of Newport, and a member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Lynn, and four children: Stephanie Petkovsek (Daniel McLane) of Canton, NY, Krista Petkovsek (Jeff Gruszka) of Chicago, IL, Richard Petkovsek (Natasa Dolnicar) of Los Angeles, CA, and Daniel Petkovsek (Tieuvi Nguyen) of Rockville, MD; five sisters: Betty Lee, Janette (John) Stanley, Patricia Starr, Mary Lou Petkovsek (Larry Crim), and Frances (Gary) Pomichter; two grandchildren: Max and Kip Petkovsek; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his step-mother, Elsie Petkovsek; three brothers: John and Joseph Petkovsek and Clarence Wells; and a sister, Sharon Goodman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Quy N. Vo, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Herkimer. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Or consider donating blood to the American Red Cross at the Newport Fire Department on August 15 from 1 - 6 p.m.
Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019