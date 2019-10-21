|
|
Richard K. Davis 1944 - 2019
FAIRFIELD - Richard K. Davis, 75, of the Stahl Road, Little Falls, NY (Town of Fairfield), passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown with his loving family at his side.
He was born on October 12, 1944, in Little Falls, the son of the late Kenneth Roy and Evelyn G. (Mang) Davis. He was a graduate of West Canada Valley High School Class of 1963.
On May 18, 1989, he was united in marriage to his wife of 30 years, the former Carry Lynn Gorinshek, in Las Vegas, NV.
Mr. Davis was a dairy farmer all of his life, operating the Cold Springs Farm in the Town of Fairfield. After giving up the cows several years ago, he continued to operate as a hay farm. Over the years, he was a member of many area and regional dairy farm organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Carry Davis; his mother-in-law, Beverly Gorinshek, Little Falls; his sons, Richard W. Davis and his wife, Jenn, Wayland, NY and Stephen Davis and his wife, Marloe, Saratoga; his daughter, Kiersten Barnes, Fairfield; his brother, Kevin Davis and his wife, Jennifer, Dolgeville; his sisters, Karen Shults and her husband, Manley, Delhi, NY and Sharon Polnak and James Lasher, Ft. Plain; his grandchildren, Ricky Davis, Emily Davis, Tyler Barnes, Abby Davis, Katie Davis, Brendon Billett and James Davis; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Janice Gorinshek, Timothy (Tag) and Tina Gorinshek and James and Wendy Gorinshek, all of Little Falls; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nephew, Matthew Gorinshek, Jr.; and his father-in-law, Matthew Gorinshek, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY with his nephew, the Rev. Varnum Shults officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., and to attend the funeral services on Friday morning.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mr. Davis be considered to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrance's www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019