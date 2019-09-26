|
Richard L. Stone 1950 - 2109
ILION - Richard L. Stone, 69, of 80 E. North St., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at The Folts Home Herkimer.
He was born in Ilion on March 15, 1950, the son of the late David and Helen Sykes Stone and was a graduate of Ilion High School. Richard served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Richard was employed as a machine operator at Remington Arms prior to his retirement and was a member of Ilion American Legion Post 920.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard, of SC; his daughter and son-in-law, Lacy and Tom Nolan, of SC; and two grandchildren, Jared and Audrey. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, David and Lois Stone; and a sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Raymond Stillwell, all of Ilion. He also leaves his former wife and friend, Claudia; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his brother and sister, Robert Stone and Susan Broxton.
In keeping with Richard's wishes there will be no public services.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Friend wishing to do so are asked to consider memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019