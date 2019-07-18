|
Richard Lynn Schuyler 1946 - 2019
NEW MEXICO - Richard Lynn Schuyler passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, of cancer, in New Mexico where he lived with his wife, Donna.
He was born on March 23, 1946, the son of the late Irene Rockwell and Alvin Schuyler. He was a longtime area resident. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran with the 101st Airbourne, who received the Accomodation Medal for serving his country with honor and bravery.
He leaves two aunts, Beverley Harrigan, of West Winfield and Carol Boyer, of Stratford; a sister, Sheila Tardiff, of Meriden, CT; three brothers, Paul Schuyler, of FL, Ronald Herringshaw, of Schuyler and Michael Herringshaw, of Frankfort. Also surviving are his first wife, Rosie Schuyler, of Dolgeville and his five children, Jackie Navia, of Rochester, Stephanie Smith, of Dolgeville, Kristen Crane, of NM, Todd Schuyler, of Chicago and Julie Foster, of Dolgeville; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was a true American hero and will always live in our hearts.
Published in Times Telegram from July 18 to July 19, 2019