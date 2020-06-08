Richard P. "Rich" Monahan 1950 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mr. Richard P. "Rich" Monahan, USMC, 70, of Mohawk, passed away, surrounded by his devoted loving family in the privacy of his Catherine Street home, on Friday June 5, 2020.
Born in Ilion, NY, on February 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Paul and Vivian (Benedict) Monahan and was educated in Mohawk schools. He graduated from Mohawk High School, Class of 1968. He went on to serve our country with the United States Marine Corps, 1968-1969, Vietnam Era. Rich furthered his education with a degree from Herkimer County Community College in 1975.
He was last employed as a budget counselor with Consumer Credit Counseling of Central New York, Utica. Rich was a pillar of the community of Mohawk. He gave all he could at any time to the good of the order of his beloved Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post #25, Mohawk. He was an active member of the Post for 21 years and presided as Commander from 2011 until 2018, the longest tenure of all their commanders. His leadership was no-nonsense, forthright, intelligent, visionary and compassionate. He brought a joy to the club with his Irish wit and generosity and when the music was swinging, his feet were moving! His smile and personality were so very special to all of us.
Rich spent his lifetime nurturing his family and just being there for them whenever he could. He, through the years, was a member of the Mohawk Village Board, was active and Past President of Mohawk Little League, a co-founder of Mohawk Girls Youth Softball, longtime member and Past Commander of Mohawk American Legion, active with Mohawk Pee Wee Wrestling, Past President of the Mohawk Community Club and a member and bartender with the Ilion Elk's Lodge. He partook as a member of the Mohawk Fire Department. He was an AYSO coach for Katie and we all know he just loved his Boston Red Sox, a huge fan! He was a large presence in all our lives and will be extremely missed.
He is survived by his family: his children, Andrew Monahan, of Ilion, Brian Monahan and his wife, Kayla, of Mohawk and Kathryn Monahan and Ryan Olmstead, of Mohawk; his grandchildren, Tyler and Owen Monahan and soon-to-be-grandson! He is also forever to be missed by his siblings: his sister, Janet Jacquays and Bill Riesel, of Mohawk; his brothers, James Monahan and his wife, Glendora, of Mohawk and William Monahan and his wife, Erin, of Fairport, NY. Rich also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Vivian.
His family will offer calling hours in his memory on Friday, June 12th, 2020, from 3 until 7 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY. Interment will take place Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with Military Honors, in Mohawk Cemetery on John Street.
The Mohawk American Legion are welcome to honor Rich at 5:15 PM on Friday at the funeral home and the Ilion Elks are welcome to come in at 6:15 PM on Friday. Throughout the calling hours we will maintain social distance and follow New York State Interim Guidance for the time period. We would like to extend a very special thank you to all who have helped us during this difficult time.
Donations in loving memory of Rich are asked to be considered to Syracuse VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Arrangements are with Rich's lifelong friends, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, 315-866-1011.
Online notes of sympathy may be extended at www.eneafamily.com.
