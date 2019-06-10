|
|
Richard "Tanoose" "Poppy" Tyner 1952 - 2019
The Man. The Myth. The Legend.
ILION, NY - Richard "Tanoose" "Poppy" Tyner, 66, from Ilion, NY, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was born on June 6, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Rose (Massaro) and Richard Tyner. He joined the United States Army in 1970 where he served his country in Vietnam.
He was once employed by Remington Arms, New York State Thruway and J. Craig Venter Institute. In March 2019, he retired from the United States Department of Agriculture in Beltsville, Maryland, before moving to Edgewater, Florida.
Poppy was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and many saw his enthusiasm on the sidelines. He was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He also enjoyed traveling, camping in the Adirondacks, swimming at the beach, fishing and boating. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Poppy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary (Faga) Tyner, of Herkimer, NY; three daughters and their spouses, Renee and Kevin Colgan, Gina and Angelo Prego, Christina Tyner and Miguel Almonte; a son and daughter-in-law, Rocco and Lindsey Tyner; nine grandchildren, Sarah McGraw, Jonathan McGraw, Daniel Brewer, Matthew Brewer, Olivia Brewer, Sofia Prego, Agostino Almonte, Gabriel Tyner and Grace Tyner; and one great-granddaughter, Kylie Dudney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rose Tyner; and his in- laws, Agostino and Natalina Faga.
A service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, New Freedom, PA. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at the American Legion Post #455 in Stewartstown, PA. All are welcome.
Published in Times Telegram from June 10 to June 11, 2019