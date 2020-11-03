Richard T. (Dick) Carpenter 1959 - 2020Long Time Herkimer ResidentHERKIMER - Richard T. (Dick) Carpenter, 61, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, October 31, 2020.He was born on March 29, 1959, in Utica, NY, the son of Richard N. and Kathleen (Vitale) Carpenter. Dick was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1977.Dick was last employed at the former Herb Philipson's, Herkimer. At one time, he worked at the former Vintage Spirits Liquor Store, Herkimer.Dick was a loving and caring son, father and brother who enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family. In his leisure time, he was an avid NASCAR fan.Survivors include his mother, Kathleen; son, Ryan Carpenter, of Herkimer; sister, Susan M. Carpenter, of Poland; brother, Jeffrey S. Carpenter, Esq. and wife, Laura, of Herkimer; nephew and niece, Noah and Lindsey Carpenter; aunt, Teresa Bosomworth, of Florida; and an uncle, Robert Carpenter and wife, Shirley, of Saugerties.He was predeceased by his father, Richard N. Carpenter, on April 7, 2016In keeping with Dick's wishes, funeral services and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, will be private and held at the convenience of his family.Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY.