Robert Bernardez Collado 1944 - 2020
HOMESTEAD, FL - Robert Bernandez Collado, 75, of Homestead, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Homestead Baptist Hospital.
Born in Havana, Cuba on July 6, 1944, to Herlinda Bernardez and Roberto Collado, he came to Miami, FL as a young boy, being separated from his parents and siblings during the Cuban Revolution and when the island became closed by the Castro communist government. His aunt Nina then raised him in Little Havana, Miami.
Robert was a generous and kind person who always helped others and cared for his family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 17 years old and became a medic and hospital respiratory therapist, achieving the rank of Specialist 5. After serving in the U.S. Army, he became an ambulance emergency medical technician. He went on to work in a number of other areas, including driver/owner operator delivering cargo to Homestead Airforce Base and for Florida Rock & Sand, Fire Watch at Turkey Point Nuclear Plant and Physical Security Operations.
He loved to read and sail his 22 Catalina in his free time. He enjoyed being on the water so much that he also tried his hand at commercial fishing. His fishing vessel broke apart in heavy seas during a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and he had to be rescued and plucked from the water by a large merchant vessel. He also served in the Merchant Marines, for a time, as his father had, working on ships going to ports in India and Africa. He would often bring home some amazing, local hand-crafted gifts for the family when he returned from the seas.
He had a smart whit that could make anyone laugh. He was a protective and loving father and grandfather. After he retired, he would spend his summers in Atlanta taking care of his granddaughter and spoiling her when she was out of school.
He was always quick to help anyone in need. He had a big, genuine heart that cared for others. He was a loving sibling, husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Rosalie, who live in Atlanta; his granddaughter, Genevieve, who lives in Nashville; his brother, Tony, who lives in Miami; two sisters, Linda and Pola, who live on the West Coast of Florida; soulmate, Margaret Connor Collado, who lives in Coral Gables; and loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of memorial flowers, please make a donation in his name to the .
Viewing was held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and entrusted to Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home, 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Naranja, FL 33032.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020