Robert Charles Haefele 1926 - 2020
WWII Veteran
MOHAWK - Mr. Robert Charles Haefele, age 93, of the Grand Nursing Home, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born in Rochester, on July 1, 1926, son of the late Charles and Ellen (Parker) Haefele. He graduated from John Marshall High School, Rochester, where he was a city-wide champion swimmer. In July of 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy alongside his twin brother Donald. During World War II, he served aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged in June 1946 with the rank of Fire Controlman 3rd class. On April 10, 1948, he was united in marriage with Alice (Pete) Haefele, with whom he shared a blessed and loving union of 68 years, until her passing in 2017. Bob was employed for 33 years by New York Telephone as a switchman. In his leisure time he enjoyed archery and was an avid bowhunter. In the past 25 years his interest turned to painting and has painted hundreds of beautiful works of art that he willingly shared with family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Robert (Chuck) Haefele, Jr. and wife, Mary, of Mohawk and John H. Haefele and wife, Lynn, of Whitesboro. He also leaves eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Pat Smallenberger, of TN and Shirley Haefele, of Rochester; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Hurtubis, Betty Barry and Nancy Haefele and his twin brother, Donald Haefele. Bob would also like to especially thank his granddaughter, Amanda Leskovar, for her weekly visits.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held May 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk with the Very Rev. Mark Cunningham, officiating assisted by Sister Mary Jo Tallman, Sacrament Minister. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Herkimer. Mr. Haefele and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To offer a note of condolence to the family or light a candle, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Kindly consider memorial offerings in Bob's name to the Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, or the Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Grand Nursing Home in Ilion for the wonderful treatment he received over the last 5 years. Special thanks for the compassionate care of the personnel on the 3rd floor.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020