Robert Charles Haefele 1926 - 2020
MOHAWK, NY - Mr. Robert Charles Haefele, age 93, of the Grand Nursing Home, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, his family by his side.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 from Blessed Sacrament Church, Main St., Mohawk, with the Very Rev. Mark Cunningham, officiating, assisted by Sister Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, town of Herkimer, where Mr. Haefele will be placed with his beloved wife, Alice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. COVID-19 procedures will be observed; kindly wear a mask.
Kindly consider and send memorial offerings in his name to Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk.
Mr. Haefele and his family's care have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To offer a note of condolence to the family or light a candle, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com
.