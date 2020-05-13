Robert D. Irons 1924 - 2020

HERKIMER - Robert D. Irons, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 in Little Falls Hospital. He had the peace and comfort of his loving family at his side.

Bob was born on May 5, 1924, in Ilion, son of the late David and Mary Ellen Graves Irons. A lifelong area resident, he was raised in Frankfort and was a graduate of Frankfort High School. A World War II Veteran, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps on January 27, 1943. He served on Midway Island and all through the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged on March 2, 1946, attaining the rank of Corporal.

He returned home to marry the love of his life, the former Myrtle Hubbard on April 6, 1946 in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Herkimer. They have shared a blessed union of 74 years. For 25 years, he and his wife owned and operated Wayside Flowers, Herkimer. They retired in 1984. Mr. Irons was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Herkimer. He was also a life member of Marine Corps League and Herkimer Veterans of Foreign Wars # 4915. Bob enjoyed summers at Evergreen Lake with all his family and friends and a cold Genny in his hand. He will be truly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Myrtle; a daughter, Sharyn Woods and her husband, Steven, of Newport; four grandchildren, Michael Woods and his wife, Kelly, of Newport, Tracy Woods and her partner, Chris, of Clifton Park, Jessica Salvagni and her husband, Jason, of Little Falls and John Irons and his partner, Jenna, of Little Falls; six great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Woods, Zachary Woods, Brady Woods, Dominick Salvagni, Jordan Salvagni and Isabel Salvagni; one great-great-grandson, Ryan Crawford, Jr.; brothers-in-law, William Hubbard and George Hubbard; sister-in-law, Frances Irons; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Irons, Allen Irons and Gorden Irons; sisters, Beryl Lints and Geraldine Gardner; and son, John R. Irons.

Specials thanks to Cindy Schrader for always being there when we needed her.

Funeral services for Mr. Irons are private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store