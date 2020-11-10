Robert E. Raux, Sr. 1942 - 2020

ILION - Robert "Bob" E. Raux, Sr., age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 7, 2020 in Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford.

He was born on February 26, 1942 in Winchendon, MA. He was raised in Herkimer and was a graduate of Herkimer High School. For 41 years, he was employed as a chemical engineer for the Remington Arms Company, retiring in 2009. After retirement, he wanted to stay active and be with people, so he worked at LePage Bakery, Herkimer.

Bob had a strong sense of community. He was president and coach of the Mohawk Midget League, for two years head coach of Pop Warner B League, for ten years Major Project Chairman with the Ilion Elks Lodge # 1444 raising funds yearly to benefit victims of Cerebral Palsy at a weekend long softball tournaments, attended by teams from Elks Lodges all over New York State. In 1986, he was selected Elk of the Year.

Bob loved to be outdoors, backyard fires, hunting, fishing, camping, boating and golfing. He cherished the time with his many friends and family. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, he enjoyed cooking, the Tuesday Night Club, Friday night cards and listening to Johnny Cash records. He was also a member of the Ilion Moose Club. To those who knew him, he was a great guy and an incredibly hard worker. He will be truly missed.

He leaves behind his loving companion of 22 years, Mary L. Finnegan Jones; three sons, Bob Raux, Jr., Scott Raux and Mark Raux; two beloved daughters, Heather Raux-Talarico and husband, Chet and Hollie Collard and husband, Chuck; ten special grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Joan Raux and Ramona Raux; many nieces and nephews; and his loving beagles, Bobber and Beaner.

Besides his adoptive parents, Theodore and Margaret Raux, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lawrence Sherrick, Fred Sherrick, Harry Raux and Richard Raux; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Bob and Pearl Hudson, David and Leona Strong and Donald and Janet Trask; and beloved friend, Margaret Bianco.

Calling hours for Bob will be on Thursday (today) from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Funeral service will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon James Bower officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, town of Little Falls.

In Iieu of flowers pleased consider memorial donations to Health Friends of Utica or Herkimer ARC. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the second floor ICU nurses.

Members of Ilion Elks Lodge No. 1444 BPOE are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. for ritualistic services.



