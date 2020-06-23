Robert Earl Wiegand 1936 - 2020

LITCHFIELD - Robert Earl Wiegand, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Born at home in Litchfield on September 13, 1936, he was a son of the late Harold and Elizabeth Hall Wiegand. A lifelong Litchfield resident, he graduated from West Winfield High School with the Class of 1955 then served a four year apprenticeship as a tool and die maker.

On September 1, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Lois I. Rowan Sanderson. They shared a loving and devoted marriage for over 42 years until her passing on December 18, 2013.

Bob and Lois also ran a dairy farm at the Wiegand homestead until 1995. He had also worked for Remington Rand as a tool maker, then UNIVAC retiring in 2002.

A devoted Catholic, he attended Our Lady Queen of Apostles RC Church. He was a member of the Ilion Snow Drifters. Bob was a man of many interests and talents be it stock cars, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, go-carts, model airplanes or tinkering with anything mechanical; he enjoyed the simple county living. He was a kind, gentle and loving man, with a 'big heart' always willing to help a friend or neighbor without looking for anything in return. His devotion to his wife and family was admired by those who knew him best. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Surviving are twin sons, Thomas Wiegand and his wife, Tonya Jo, of Oswego and Timothy Wiegand and his wife, Stephanie, of Las Vegas, NV; three daughters, Lynda Kuehnle, who affectionately called him "Uncle Bob" and her husband, David, of Herkimer, Cheryl Wheelock and her husband, John, of Frankfort and Patricia Griffin, of W. Palm Beach, FL; along with fourteen grandchildren, Charlise, Shelby and Cali Wiegand, Allison and Grace Wiegand, Matt Kuehnle, Kristen (Frank) Manella, Ryan (Christina) Wheelock, Nicole (Brad) Griffiths, Jerry (Kristen) Wheelock, Emily, Nicholas and Quinn and Katherine Griffin; ten great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Lois, he was predeceased by his brother, John Wiegand; a sister, Elizabeth Bucek; son-in-law, Todd Griffin; and a great-granddaughter, Jolie Lynn Wheelock.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 1:30 p.m. at Litchfield Cemetery. Social distancing must be followed at the cemetery, as per the Governor's Executive Mandate.

Memorial donations may be made to Cedarville Vol. Ambulance, 960 State Rte. 51, Ilion, NY, The Ilion Snow Drifters, 1440 Cedarville Rd., Ilion, 13357 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store