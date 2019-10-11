|
Robert F. "Bob" Welpe 1928 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Robert F. "Bob" Welpe, 90, of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the comfort of his home, with his loving daughter at his side.
Bob was born in Rochester, NY, on November 22, 1928, the son of the late Frank L. and Margaret (Haley) Welpe. He grew up in Newport and Herkimer and served in the United States Army. He was last employed as a Mental Hygiene Aide with Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center. Bob also worked, several years, as a delivery driver for Modern Cleaners.
Bob was united in marriage to his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Daly, on September 10, 1955, at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls. Marilyn passed away on January 9, 2007.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Little Falls.
In his leisure, Bob enjoyed the New York Yankees, Syracuse and Notre Dame games, spending time with his family at White Lake in Woodgate and watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. You could always find Bob at Stewart's, in Little Falls, with his friends.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bob is survived by his daughter, Eileen Welpe, of Little Falls; sons, Timothy Welpe and his wife, Mary Evans-Welpe, of Potsdam, NY and Thomas Welpe and his wife, Monica Famolaro Welpe, of Utica; a sister-in-law, Helen Daly, of Little Falls; four grandchildren, Johanna Evans-Welpe, of Lancaster, PA, Jacklyn Evans-Welpe, of Potsdam, Joely Welpe, of Utica and Raequon Strickland, of Utica; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Martin E. Welpe, on April 7, 2013.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls and at 11:00 a.m. from the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of Main and John Streets, Little Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and to attend the funeral services on Tuesday morning.
Envelopes are available at the funeral home for donations to be considered in his memory to a .
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Fred Talarico and staff, Dr. Ronald Kaye and staff and Hospice, for their wonderful care and compassion to Bob and his family.
Arrangements are with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019