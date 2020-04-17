|
Robert "Bob" H. Pett 1934 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Robert "Bob" H. Pett, 85, passed peacefully after a long illness, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Foltsbrook Center Nursing and Rehabilitation, Herkimer, NY. His devoted wife and family were by his side.
He was born on July 24, 1934, in Mohawk, NY and was the son of the late Harold C. and Evalena K. (Helmer) Pett. Bob was raised in the Ilion Gorge on his parents' small farm. Bob was the 5th generation of Petts to live and settle in southern Herkimer County. He attended Ilion and West Winfield Central Schools. He graduated with the Class of 1952 from West Winfield Central School. Bob joined the Army in 1954-1956 and served as a proud member of Company "D" Signal Battalion, Construction, Fort Devens, MA. In the Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie L. Yaw, on August 3, 1957.
Bob worked as a bulk feed truckdriver for Agway, Herkimer, NY. After more than 30 years, he retired from Agway and worked as a truck driver for C.P. Craska, Ilion, NY.
Bob was a 65 year member of the People's Undenominational Church (Cedarville Church). For many years, he served faithfully as Cedarville Church Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sexton. He loved his Church and his Church family. He and Marjorie worked tirelessly on all Church events and fundraisers, especially the Church food booth at the Herkimer County Fair. In addition, Bob and Marjorie were board members of the Dutch Reformed Church, Columbia Center, NY. They also volunteered at the Cedarville Fire Department's annual Turkey Dinners and at the Lenten Fish Dinners. For a few years, Bob and Marjorie volunteered at the Compassion Coalition, Utica, NY. Their participation in the Compassion Coalition allowed the Cedarville Church to serve as a food bank for the greater community.
Besides volunteering, Bob enjoyed sports, especially bowling. He belonged to a number of bowling leagues and was the secretary of the Bridgewater Bowling League. Also, he enjoyed many animals: cats, goats and daily looked forward to feeding and watching wild birds.
Bob was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Joseph and Shirley Kuba (Pett), Jarvis Norman and Marian Messer (Pett); nephew, Paul Kuba; cousins, Raymond Gage, Pearl and Viola Klock, Edith Acres, Leonard Pett, Dorothy Fredericks and Judy Llewellyn.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie Pett (Yaw); three daughters, Diana Pett, of Ilion, NY, Carol Pett and companion, John Mayer, of Troy, NY and Marilyn Rudder (Pett), of Savannah, GA; cousin, Irene Zuis and family; and many nieces and nephews, Ronald and Anne Farrington, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Kenny and Stacie Higgins and family, of Boonville, NY, Paul and Susan Farrington, of Fairborn, OH, Samuel and Eve Farrington-Yen and family, of Los Altos, CA, Temple and Jean Wilson, of Winchester, VA, Steve and Betty Messer, of Penney Farms, FL, Randy and Beth Gage, of Mohawk, NY, Dean and Tina Gage, of Mohawk, NY, Cindy Latt, of Mohawk, NY, Gregory and Denise Goodale, of Mohawk, NY, David and Lorraine Robertson, of Richfield, NY and Darlene and Charles Cagwin, of Mohawk, NY. Also, Bob appreciated the times spent with Marjorie's extended Yaw family. He and his family, especially, enjoyed holiday meals at the home of Patty and Lee Seifried with the extended Burke families.
Bob and his family want to particularly thank these friends: Sharon, Mike and Shara, Ralph and Anna, Clay, Robert and Alice, David, John, Pete and Cindy, Greg and Joanna and the ramp crew from Cedarville Church for all their generous efforts and support during these last 4 years.
Due to current events, Bob's Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A future announcement will be made for his service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cedarville Church, Treasurer Fanny Stickles, 444 Putts Hill Road, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Bob and his family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, Town of Manheim, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville. 315-508-5131.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020