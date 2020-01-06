|
|
Robert J. McCoy 1931 - 2020
OXFORD - Robert J. McCoy, 88, passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the New York State Veterans Home, Oxford.
He was born, July 26, 1931, in Ilion, NY, a son of Allston and Alma Fallon McCoy. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married Josephine Grescheck, who predeceased him on March 25, 2003. Robert was the owner and operator of Central Security and Maintenance until retiring. He enjoyed playing golf and traveled throughout the world. Along with Josephine, he started the United Polka League. He was a founding member of the Frankfort-Schuyler American Legion Post.
Surviving are two daughters, Vicki (Darin) Ferrusi, of Ilion and Laura (Joe) Mester, of Kentucky; two sons, Joe McCoy, of Frankfort and Richard McCoy, of Mohawk; a sister, Theresa (Oscar) Foster, of California; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his six brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at the Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post #25, 43 W. Main St., Mohawk, NY on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Mohawk Village Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post #25.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
