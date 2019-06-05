|
Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Treusdell 1940 - 2019
Vietnam War Veteran
LITTLE FALLS, NY - Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Treusdell, age 79, of 361 W. Monroe St., passed away on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown.
He was born on January 20, 1940, in Belfast, NY, son of the late Gordon and Ada (Ashley) Treusdell and was educated in the Belfast school system. Following his schooling, he enlisted with the US Army also serving with the Army Reserves and National Guard and was active during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage with Joyce Ruppert on July 23, 1966 at the Little Falls Baptist Church, a blessed union of over 52 years. He was employed with Chicago Pneumatic, for many years, until their closing, then began his contracting business, Bob Treusdell Roofing and Insulation, serving the needs of his customers in Little Falls and throughout the Mohawk Valley.
Bob was active in the community and held memberships with Little Falls Elks Lodge #4319, Little Falls American Legion Post #31, the Moose Lodge, German Maennerchor, Little Falls Polish Club and enjoyed all of his friends and visits to George Lumber throughout the years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of Little Falls; his three children, Scott Treusdell and wife, Sandra, of Port Chester, NY, Rich Treusdell and companion, Sara, of Herkimer and Cindy Treusdell, of Little Falls; siblings, Rodney Treusdell and wife, Manyu, of Seaford, DE, Richard Treusdell and wife Romayne, of Belfast, Carol Whaley and husband, Bernie, of Arcade, NY, Ron Treusdell and wife, Janet, of Churchville, MD, Sharon Treusdell, of Tampa, FL and David Treusdell and wife, Barbara, of Belfast, NY; five grandchildren, Michael and Paul, of Port Chester, NY, Heather, Phi and David, of Little Falls and their mother, Starlene; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family.
Burial will take place at the convenience of his family.
Published in Times Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019