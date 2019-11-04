|
Mr. Robert J. Wyraz 1939 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS/UTICA, NY – Mr. Robert J. Wyraz, age 79, formerly a longtime Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of CNY, where he has been a resident for the past sixteen years.
Born in Little Falls on December 31, 1939, Robert was a son of the late Walter and Martha (McCluskey) Wyraz. His childhood was spent in Little Falls and throughout his life, Robert was blessed with a charming and happy demeanor. Many would remember him for his love of the Little Falls Mets; he seldom missed a game.
Robert was of the Catholic faith; a former member of the St. Mary's Men's Club and a parishioner of Holy Family Parish in Little Falls.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Helen Wyraz and John and Gertrude Wyraz; and his sister, Edwina Wyraz.
He is survived by his nephew, Thomas Wyraz and wife, Kathy, of New Hartford; along with his great-nieces and great-nephews, Pamela and Kerry Maring and Thomas J. and Lisa Wyraz.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Robert's funeral service on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the chapel of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, where prayers will be offered by Deacon James Bower. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, East Herkimer, where Robert will be laid to rest with those who have gone before him.
The Wyraz family has entrusted to Robert's final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019