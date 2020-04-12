|
Robert L. Hall 1922 - 2020
Retired Plant Manager of Remington Arms, Co.
ILION - Robert Louis Hall, age 97, a longtime Ilion resident, died peacefully, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
Robert was born on June 18, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Brodie V. and Josephine A. (Goldblatt) Hall. He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1942, from the University of Kansas and in 1948, an MBA from MIT. During World War II, he served with the US Marine Corp. On February 18, 1950, Robert was married to the love of his life, Catherine R. Borne, at St. Mary's Catholic Parish, in Higginsville. In 1951, Robert began his career with Remington Arms, in Missouri. In 1955, he was transferred to the Ilion Plant and moved his young family. He was appointed Plant Manager in 1973 until his retirement in 1983.
Robert became an Eagle Scout in 1940 and was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Award in 1981 by the General Herkimer Council. For a number of years, he was Scout Master of Troop 23. He had been a member of the Ilion High School Board, a Director for the Blue-Cross – Blue-Shield, the Automobile Club of Utica, the Savings Bank of Utica and the HCCC Foundation. He was a member of the Marine Corp League, the Remington Arms 25 year Club, the Conversation Club and the Cedar Lake Golf Club.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Bette Jo and Richard Caldwell, of E. Schuyler, Barbara and Stuart Strife, of Vermont and Mary and Thomas Lane, of Colonie; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Stephen and Tanya Hall, of Utah, Dr. William Hall, of New Mexico and Michael and Judy Hall, of Frankfort; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosemary Stafford, of CA; his brother, Ralph Hall, of Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine; his grandson, Jonathon Strife; his brother, Roy Hall; and his sister, Ruth Schloemer.
In keeping with the recent CDC guidelines and NYS restrictions, a private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, at the Church of the Annunciation, Ilion.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Robert, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Annunciation, 109 West St., Ilion, NY 13357, or Boy Scouts Leatherstocking Council, 1401 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
Robert's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to his Family Funeral Director and long time friend, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020