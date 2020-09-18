Robert L. Kane 1938 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Robert L. Kane, age 81, a longtime Little Falls resident, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home, in the Town of Fairfield, with the love and support of his family at his side.
Bob was born in Little Falls, on November 16, 1938, the son of the late John F. and Ellen (Opacke) Kane. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of Little Falls High School. He served our country with the United States Army, 1961-1963. On November 20, 1965, he was united in marriage to Carolann C. Dillon, in St. Mary's Church, Little Falls and shared 47 years of love, friendship and mutual respect. Carol passed away on January 17, 2012. He was a member of Holy Family Parish.
Bob considered his family to be the most important part of his life. He was a great man and loved playing cards on Monday's with his friends and travelling to the casino. He was always there for his wife, children and grandchildren and they cherished their "Poppie". His kind demeanor will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his beloved family: sons, Robert and his companion, Barb, Timothy, Michael and his wife, Carrie and Matthew, all of Little Falls; daughters, Patricia Kane, of Little Falls and Pamela Sheppard, of Dolgeville; grandchildren, Shawnna Kane, Kelsey Kane, Dillon Lyon Connor Sheppard and Noah Timmerman; great-grandchild, Savella Timmerman; great-granddaughter, Cassidy Kane; siblings, John and Margaret Kane, of CA, Greg and Cynthia Ferjanic, of Clifton Park, Barbara Hattfield, of IN, Gary and Kathy Kane, of St. Johnsville, Ronnie and Susie Kane, of Little Falls; in-laws, John Dillon and wife, Jean and Francis "Butch" Hadcock, of Little Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was predeceased by a son, Scott; and sister, Elaine Mary Hadcock.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, with Father Brian Slezak, officiating. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where he will be laid to rest with Military Honors. There is a special time for relatives and friends to attend a calling hour, Tuesday morning, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home, from 9 until 10 AM. All are invited to attend the funeral service and the interment service to follow. If you plan to attend the funeral service, a face mask will be required.
Expressions of sympathy for those who so wish to do so may be considered to the Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main Street, Little Falls, NY 13365 and envelopes are available at the Enea Family Funeral Home for those who so wish to do so.
Bob's funeral arrangements have been planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia. (315) 823-2424.
A tribute memorial page to Bob may be viewed by visiting www.eneafamily.com
