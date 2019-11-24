|
Robert S. Haberek, Sr. 1940 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Robert S. Haberek, Sr., 79, of the Town of Oppenheim, Dolgeville, was called home by the Lord unexpectedly on November 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife, Pat, by his side.
He was born on July 8, 1940, in Little Falls and was the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Sobolowski) Haberek. He grew up on the family farm and attended the Salisbury Rural School, until he transferred to Dolgeville Central School, graduating from the Class of 1959.
On July 29, 1967, Robert was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Eacker at the Dolgeville United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this summer.
Robert was formerly employed by Mohawk Data Sciences/Momentum in East Herkimer for 23 years and then continued his employment with Dolgeville Central School as a custodian where he retired after several years. For over 35 years, Bob was a New York State Assessor for the Town of Oppenheim.
He was a faithful member of Dolgeville United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and with the church council. Bob was also a member of the Dolgeville Masonic Lodge #0796, Free & Accepted Masons, Mohawk Valley Wood Turners, Dolgeville Area Food Pantry, a former member of the Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department and served athletically as a baseball umpire and a basketball referee. He also enjoyed golf, woodworking and taking care of his home.
Bob was a hard-working man and always put his wife and family first and foremost. His most precious time was that spent in the company of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia "Pat" A. Haberek, at home; his loving children, Julie Jenkins and her husband, Brian, of Washington, IL, Robert S. Haberek, Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Cicero and Jason Haberek and his wife, Regan, of New Hartford; special grandchildren, Lauren Jenkins, Megan Jenkins, Natalie Haberek, Elaina Haberek, Avery Haberek and Jason Haberek, Jr.; brothers, Charles Haberek and his wife, Carol, of Ilion and Mathew Haberek, of Salisbury; sisters, Joan Haberek, of Salisbury and Pat Ryan, of Rome; special brother and sister in law, Orville and Joan Eacker; several in-laws; uncle and aunt, Adelbert "Junior" and Eileen Eacker; several nieces and nephews; and his church family of Dolgeville United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by his brother, John Haberek.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, New York 13329, (315) 429-7123). Members of the Dolgeville Masonic Temple will hold a prayer service at 11 a.m., during calling hours. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours on November 26, 2019, at 12 p.m., also at the funeral home. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, Herkimer, where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial contributions for the Dolgeville United Methodist Church in memory of Bob.
"Well done good and faithful servant."
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019