|
|
Robert "Smally" Small 1947 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
LITCHFIELD - Robert "Smally" M. Small, age 71, of Rasbach Rd., Litchfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, September 2, 2019, at home, after a long illness.
He was born on December 18, 1947, in Ilion, the son of Robert I. Small and Mary (Yates) Small. Bob attended Annunciation School and graduated from Ilion Central School in 1965. He was married to Linda Berberick, on August 7, 1982, at their Cook Road home, in Litchfield. Mr. Small was employed as a Tool & Die Setter at Mele Manufacturing Co., Utica, for about 15 years, retiring in 1999. He had a love of music and liked outdoor life, including hunting, fishing and trapping. Smally liked a good party and being with family and friends.
Surviving family members include his wife, Linda; his two daughters, Layla Sterling and her husband, Timothy, of Mohawk and Jenika Small and Jay Szczesniak, of Schuyler; his five sons, Robert D. Small and his wife, Lee, of Gouldsboro, PA, Daniel Small and his wife, Ingrid, of Lowville, Craig Small and his wife, Jodie, of Piseco, Scot Raymond, of Poland and Joshua Small and Elaine Parker, of Litchfield; his 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Melanie, Megan and her husband, Mathew, Zacharie, Griffin, Nicholas, Nathan, Owen, Anne, Kurtis, Johnny, Madison and Caitryn and best buddy, Brenden; his great-grandchild, Arlo; his two sisters, Pamela Pestar, of Ilion and Patricia Upson and her husband, Bradley, of Irondequoit; his brother, Russell Small and his wife, Kathy, of Fairfield; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved beagle, Daisy. He was predeceased by his parents.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours, at 6:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Robert "Smally", or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Edwards Ambulance Service, 3440 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY 13319. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
The Small family has entrusted Smally's service arrangements and supervision to their family Funeral Director and longtime friend, Don Applegate.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019