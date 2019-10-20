|
Robert William "Woody" Woodrow, Jr. 1937 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Robert William "Woody" Woodrow, Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, in Folts Brook Skilled Nursing Facility, Herkimer. He had the love and support of his devoted family by his side.
Woody was born on September 14, 1937, in Cooperstown, son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Mildred Jackson Woodrow. He was raised in Garrettsville and was a graduate of Morris High School. He furthered his education graduating from SUNY Canton Technical.
On February 28, 1961, he entered the US Army, where he specialized with communications monitoring. He was honorably discharged on February 21, 1964 attaining the rank of Specialist 5th Class.
For many years, Mr. Woodrow was a self-employed carpenter. He later became the manager of the Richfield Springs Veterans Club. Woody will always be remembered as a man with a true sense of community. He was a member of the Shepardson, Hugick and Purcell American Legion Post # 616, Richfield Springs, where he had served as Post Commander, he was a member of the Richfield Springs Lions Club, where he had served as club President and was a proud member of the Richfield Springs Volunteer Fire Department. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing darts, playing golf, bowling and shuffle board. He liked to cook for dinners at the Vets Club and was also a volunteer at the Meals on Wheels Program in Richfield Springs. To all who knew him, they will never forget a kind, caring and helpful gentleman. He was always there to help, while looking for nothing in return. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, R. Joseph Woodrow, of Richfield Springs and his significant other, Theresa Hill, of Little Falls and Peter Woodrow, of Richfield Springs; two daughters, Jane Smith and her husband, Chance, of Camden, NC and Emily Woodrow-Thorp and her husband, Nicholas, of Gresham, OR; the mother of Woody's four children, Margaret Ann Woodrow, of Richfield Springs; his aunt, Laura Neighbor, of Pulaski; six grandchildren, Kaylyn Smith, Weston Smith, Seth Thorp, Hadyn Woodrow, Samuel Thorp and Madaline Woodrow; and two nieces.
Calling hours for Mr. Woodrow will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. Funeral service will follow immediately after at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Interment, with Military Honors accorded by the US Amy, will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Richfield Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Legion Post # 616, PO Box 686, Richfield Springs, NY 13439 or the Richfield Springs Emergency Squad. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019