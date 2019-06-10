|
Robyn D. Aubin 1965 - 2019
STRATFORD - Robyn D. Aubin, 53, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 while at home.
Robyn was born on 1 November 1965 in Woodbridge, Virginia and was the beloved daughter of the late Ronald and Sherly (Punneo) Aubin. She graduated from Stratford Central School before attending Fulton-Montgomery Community College as an early admission. Robyn also attended the State University of New York at Plattsburgh before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1988. After completing her enlistment, Robyn attended SUNY Polytechnic Institute for training which led to her successful career as a medical records coder. She was currently employed by Horizon Consulting Services, LLC as a Senior Auditor.
Robyn was very devoted to her family, her friends and her pets. She enjoyed cooking, working around her house and taking care of her five dogs. She never hesitated to assist anyone in need and could often be found baby - and dog -sitting for her sisters, with whom she was very close. Robyn's compassion and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
Robyn is survived by her brother, Richard Aubin, of Augusta, Georgia; sister, Bonnie Aubin, of Stratford; brother, David P. Aubin, of Dolgeville; sister, Nancy Aubin, of Dolgeville; nephews, Ryan Aubin, Jordan Aubin, Cody Jasewicz, Colten Jasewicz and Andrew Aubin; and nieces, Kayleigh Aubin, Rhea Allen, and Alessandria Aubin-Moore. She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Sherly Aubin.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 from 10 AM until Noon at the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville. Burial will follow in the Dibble-Tuttle Cemetery, Emmonsburg Road, Salisbury Center, NY. Military Honors will be conferred at the cemetery by members of the United States Navy.
Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 437 9 Mile Road, Gloversville, NY 12078 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 NY 5S, Mohawk, New York 13407 in her memory.
A message of sympathy or a remembrance of Robyn may be sent to the family at www.robertsfuneralcare.com.
Published in Times Telegram from June 10 to June 11, 2019