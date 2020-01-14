|
|
Roger A. Pollard 1968 - 2020
SALISBURY CENTER, NY - Roger A. Pollard, 51, of Salisbury Center, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 16, 1968 in Little Falls, NY and was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Ayers) Pollard. Roger began his education at Stratford Central School and then attended Dolgeville Central School with the merger, where he graduated in 1986.
After a nineteen year courtship, Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol Ann Deknikker, on August 3, 2019 on Lily Lake.
Roger was a member of the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, mechanics and especially horticulture. He was known by many and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Carol A. Pollard and her two sons, Ryon Madison and Adam Madison, both of Herkimer, NY; siblings, Judy Austin and her husband, Ed, of St. Johnsville, NY, Christine Brys and her husband, Stanley, of Salisbury Center, NY, Robert Pollard and his wife, Connie, of Salisbury Center, NY, Kelly Pollard and his wife, Jodie, of Dolgeville, NY and Sharon Gray and her husband, Sam, of Stratford, NY; his nephews, Jason Pollard, Jesse Warner, Lance Pollard, Alvin Montana, Billy Windecker, Christopher Pollard and their families; nieces, Julie McLaughlin, Jessica Brys-Wilson, Jennifer Hurley, Michelle Windecker-Irwin, Kristen Gray, Vicky Pollard and their families; his best friend, Brett Sherwood; his best fur friend, Sniper; and many close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, David Pollard; a nephew, Jeffrey Wadsworth; and a niece, Sarah Pollard.
A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club at 12:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
The family is being cared for by Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020