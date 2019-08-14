Home

Roger C. Trick Obituary
Roger C. Trick 1935 - 2019
WATERTOWN - Roger C. Trick, 83, of Allen Drive, Watertown, died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Carthage.
He was born the son of George Edwin and Katherine McBride Trick, in Malone, on November 12, 1935. He graduated from Tupper Lake High in 1954 and enlisted in the Army, where he served from 1955-1957 and was honorably discharged.
Following graduation from SUNY Canton, Roger married Marcia Allen on July 8, 1961, in Richfield Springs, NY. After working for several businesses in the Mohawk Valley,, including UNIVAC and Mohawk Data Sciences, Roger and family moved to Watertown in 1987, where he worked for Sherwood Medical until 1999 when he retired.
His passions were golf, keeping his lawn pristine and cheering on his wife and daughter as they pursued their passion of barbershop music. In the winter. the couple went to Myrtle Beach. where Roger could continue to play the game he loved. He was a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Roger is survived by his wife. Marcia. of 58 years; his daughter. Lynn (Jim) Blakeney, Evans Mills; his grandson Joshua Jacobs, Kennewick, WA; his brother. Richard (Lydia), Lowville; and two sisters. Nancy (Gary) Farrell, Rochester and Barbara (Brian) Travers, Lyons; also many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Instead, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements are by Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown.
Memorial donations can be made to Harmony, Inc., 1055 Chadbourne Road, Standish, ME 04084. Please mention that the donation is in Roger's memory. All donations will be used to help youth barbershoppers further their endeavors.
Online condolences may be made to www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
