Roger R. Maida, Sr. 1947 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Roger R. Maida, Sr., 73, of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Troy, NY, on May 14, 1947, the son of the late Saverio "Cy" F. and Melvina "Nina" Martell Maida and he attended Frankfort Schools. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from July 30, 1965 until his Honorable Discharge on February 4, 1971 with the rank of Specialist 4th Class. Roger was a self-employed contractor, in Frankfort, for many years.
He enjoyed camping and being in the wilderness. While living in California, he loved spending time in the mountains.
He was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.
Roger is survived by two sons, Roger Maida, Jr. and Russell Maida, both of Florida; one brother, James Maida, of Frankfort; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Beverly Clark, of Cary, NC, Donna Balio, of Frankfort and Deborah and David Annatone, of West Winfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind special family and friends in Frankfort and Albion.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Anthony Balio; and his nephews, John Balio and Michael David Annatone.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, with Father Mark Kaminski, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 11:00 until the time of services at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Roger's family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care for the kindness shown to Roger and his family in his final days.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Roger's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
.