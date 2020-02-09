|
Roger Stock 1950 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Roger Stock, 69 (former Mayor of the City of Little Falls) passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 8, 2020 after being stricken at home.
He was born on July 5, 1950, in Little Falls, the son of the late Rosemary J. Stock. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School Class of 1969.
On August 10, 1974, he was united in marriage to his wife of 45 years, the former Patricia D. Masi at St. James Catholic Church, Fort Plain.
Roger was well known in the area for his many civic duties and contributions. He began his political career as a Third Ward Alderman in 1983 and served as Mayor of the City of Little Falls from 1992 to 1996. He served as the Chairman of the Little Falls Republican Committee. At one time, he was a Special Police officer for the Little Falls Police Dept. and a Call Firefighter for the Little Falls Fire Dept. Also having served as Treasurer and President of the Little Falls Call Fireman's Assn., a member of the Herkimer County Arson Investigators Assn, the Little Falls Lions Club, Little Falls Historical Society and for over 25 years, Chairman of the Annual Little Falls Canal Days Celebration Parade and Car Show. He was also an active member of the Holy
Trinity Lutheran Church having served on the church and cemetery councils. Roger was proud of the efforts he put into obtaining the funds for the Fireman's Memorial Monument in Burke park
He is also remembered for his over 50 years of automobile repair and service, having worked for several garages in his earlier years and for the last 46 years as the owner and operator of Stock's Garage Inc., Little Falls. His enthusiasm for cars also lead him to car racing, operating the 7/11 and later 57S Racing Teams. He was also the operator of the Strip Joynt, Furniture Restoration and Beautiful Bodies Auto Body Repair and recently became a Certified Blacksmith.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Corinne Stock, Little Falls; his daughter, Johanna Stock, Ilion; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and William Ballerstein, Little Falls; his four beloved "Grand Princesses" Reagan, Kennedy and Taylor Stock and Anicia Walker; nephews, Robert O. Stallman, Jr., and his wife, Kristin, Herkimer and Paul R.
Stallman and his wife, Wendy, Little Falls; half-brother, David. He also leaves his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Jim Casadonte, David and Barb Masi, Betsy and Dick Mathy; nieces and nephews; and many dear and close friends ,including his coffee group. He was predeceased by his aunt, Carmetta Stock; his brother-in-law, Robert O. Stallman, Sr.; half-brother,
Angelo; his nephew, Michael J. Stallman; his sister and brother-in-law, Keith and Diane Cagwin; and father and mother-in-law, Doloris and Doris Masi.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., from the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 E. Gansevoort Street, Little Falls, with the Rev. Joseph Famulare, Pastor officiating. Interment will take place in St. Johnsville Cemetery, St. Johnsville, in the spring of 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 E. Gansevoort Street, Little Falls on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., and to attend the funeral services to follow.
A huge thank you to the Little Falls Fire Department for all their efforts.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Roger be considered to the Pause 4 All Paws, PO Box 846, Little Falls, NY 13365, his daughter's animal rescue. Envelopes are also available at the church for this purpose.
Online remembrance's www.chapmanmoser.com.
