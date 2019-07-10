|
Ronal E. Gamble 1947 - 2019
HERKIMER - Ronal E. Gamble, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, in Foltsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.
He was born on September 5, 1947, in Little Falls, son of the late Edward and Bertha Collins Gamble. A lifelong area resident he was raised and started his education in Dolgeville. In 1960, he moved to Herkimer, where he finished his education in Herkimer Central Schools. On October 3, 1987, he was united in marriage to the former Marguerite (Marge) Piazza in St. Mary's RC Church, Frankfort. The Reverend Alfred Lamana officiated. For many years, Ron was employed as a sales clerk for Price Chopper Grocery Store and later, for the Walmart Store in Herkimer. He retired in 2009. Mr. Gamble had a strong belief in God and was a faithful member of the New Life Church in Herkimer. After his retirement, he did volunteer work for Catholic Charities in Ilion as a transport operator. He also served on their board of directors.
Ron will always be remembered as a kind, gentle and giving man. In his leisure time, you were sure to find him enjoying a cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts. He was happiest when he was with his friends and family especially his cherished daughters. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Marge; two daughters, Marybeth Paulick and her husband, Michael, of Avon and Rosemarie Gamble and her fiancé, Garrick Etienne, of Mohawk; one sister, Jean Stearns, of Caroga Lake and Johnstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Mr. Gamble will take place on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Catholic Charities or The American Red Cross. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Folts Brook First Floor Staff for the amazing care and kindness shown to Ronal during his stay.
Published in Times Telegram from July 10 to July 11, 2019