Ronald D. Bramer 1935 - 2019
HERKIMER - Ronald D. Bramer, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, with his devoted family by his side.
He was born October 30, 1935, in Fort Plain, the son of the late Roland and Mary (Newport) Bramer. Ron was a graduate of Fort Plain High School and furthered his education at SUNY Cobleskill where he graduated with an associates degree.
Ron was last employed as a care taker for Tancredi Standardbred in Herkimer. Prior to that, he was a herdsman for many local farms in the Mohawk Valley.
Mr. Bramer was of the Lutheran faith.
His life was centered around his family and friends and he was a devoted and loving brother and uncle. Ron treated each and every one of his niece and nephews as if they were his own children. He loved the outdoors and found much enjoyment tending to the horses and cattle. He will be sadly missed by all his loved ones.
Survivors include his sister, Carol Tancredi and her husband, Chancy, of Herkimer; a niece, Debbie Rouse; seven nephews, Joseph Tancredi and his wife, Elizabeth, Charles Tancredi, Michael Tancredi, Mark Bramer and his wife, Tracey, David Bramer and his wife, Joanne, Brian Bramer and his wife, Lisa and Kevin Bramer and his wife, Angie; and many cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Bramer.
In keeping with Ron's pre-arranged wishes, funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Burial will follow at Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, NY. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
All memorial contributions may be made to the Herkimer Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019