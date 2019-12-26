|
Ronald L. Farber 1939 - 2019
NEWPORT – Ronald L. Farber, 80, of White Creek Road, died unexpectedly on December 24, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Farber was born on February 11, 1939, in the Town of Norway, a son of the late William Lynn and Dorothy (Johnson) Farber. He received his education at Poland and West Canada Valley Central Schools. On April 11, 1959, Ron was united in marriage with the former Edna L. Bergloff in Newport. He retired from Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, formerly of Utica, where he had worked for many years. Edna preceded him in death on February 8, 2016.
Ronald was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted member of Hunters Rest Club in the Town of Ohio. He also enjoyed camping and in recent years, his daily skyping with family and friends.
Survivors include one daughter, Donna L. Farber, of the home address; four granddaughters, Amanda and Melissa Farber, both of Newport, Jessica Farber, of Herkimer and Roxsan Farber, of Ballston Spa; nine great-grandchildren, Amberlie Lobdell, Autumn Verbitsky, Alivia and Christopher Petranich, Benjamin, Brian and Braden Flint, Saralynn Farber and Camron Spann; two sisters, Paulette (Thomas) Christiano, of Newport and Darlene Miller, of Taberg; two brothers, Neil Farber, of Newport and Dale Farber, of Salisbury; his special friend, Joanne Bahr, of Dolgeville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Linda Perry and Shirley King; and by his brother, Herbert Farber.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport on Monday, at 1:00 p.m. Calling hours are prior to the funeral on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Spring interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Town of Norway.
Memorials may be made to Newport Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019