|
|
Rose C. Biasini 1934 - 2019
MOHAWK - Mrs. Rose C. Biasini, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by the love and support of her family at her bedside.
Born on May 6, 1934, in Ilion, NY, Rose was a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Luppino) Cushman. She was raised and educated locally.
On July 3, 1954, Rose was wed to the love of her life, Stanley Biasini, Jr. and together they spent over 65 years in a blessed and devoted union. As a couple, Rose and Stan were inseparable and truly exemplified what a marriage should be, setting an example for the generations to come.
Rose not only provided for her family in her home, but was also employed with Remington Arms from 1964 until her retirement in 1987. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister and cherished every moment that she could spend with her family. Nothing gave her greater joy than travelling and having camping adventures with her family and friends. She loved to bake cookies, quilt, knit and above all, prepare amazing food for those she loved.
During her retirement years, Rose enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband, Stanley. She was devout in her Catholic faith and an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk. Her presence will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley; her children, Cheryl (Joe) Bush, of Hixson, TN, Stanley (Debora) Biasini, of Morrisville, VT, Anthony (Brian) Biasini, of Plattsburgh, NY, Christopher (Trina) Biasini, of Bury St. Edmunds, England and Michele (Gerry) Kerwin, of Troy, NY. She also leaves eleven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; along with her six sisters, Angela (Francis) Dunning, of Herkimer, Patricia Lawrence, of Ilion, Marion (Bernard) White, of Ilion, Kathleen (Thomas) Marchese, of Herkimer, Anne (Fred) Schell, of Mohawk and JoAnne (Al) Burrill, of Ravena, NY; a sister-in-law, Josephine Vanhorn; a brother-in-law, James Keddell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Charles Vanhorn and Glenn Lawrence; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Keddell.
A very special thank you is extended to the amazing and wonderful staff at the Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Rose's funeral will commence on Monday morning, December 23, 2019, at 10:15 AM from the funeral home and then at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mark Cunningham, Sacramental Minister, assisted by Sister Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Interment will take place in the spring in the family plot in the Village of Mohawk Cemetery.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church, 71 East Main St., Mohawk, NY 13407 or to a . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Rose's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019