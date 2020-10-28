Rose M. Luppino 1924 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mrs. Rose M. Luppino, passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where her devoted family was always at her side with the utmost amount of love.
Rose was born in Herkimer, NY, on November 26, 1924, the daughter of the late Francesco and Angelina (Servello) Barbuto. Raised and educated in Herkimer, she attended Herkimer schools. She had worked at Allegro Shoe, Little Falls. On November 25, 1956, she married our late father, Felice A. "Phil" Luppino, with whom she shared 45 years, prior to his passing, on July 31, 2001. She was his soulmate and our memories are plentiful of their love for one another and family.
Rose was a grand lady of her time and a genteel woman who was loved by all. She was affectionate, kind, gracious, confident, bright and a good friend. She was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Rose's home was always open to everyone. Her home was the center for family, friends, or anyone who needed a meal. It was a place of unconditional love and acceptance where many gathered. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and her persistence. And let us not forget TGIF Movie Nights, family reunions, gardening and "putting the pot on" for company!
Rose is survived by her beloved family: her children and their families, Clarinda Luppino and Aurora Tibbitts and her husband, Donald; her grandchildren, Michael Tibbitts and Kristine Mills; and her great-grandchildren, Nora, Adeline, Willow and Hartley. Survivors also include nieces and nephews, Angie Fiorentino, Clarinda Giammaria, Lucy and Don Giffune, Bart and Ruth Fazio, Frank Barbuto, Nick Barbuto, Bernie Barbuto, Laura Barbuto and Marie Barbuto; many cousins; and special family and friends, James Tibbitts, and Carol and Bob Downes and family.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Phil; brothers, Anthony (Helen), Nicholas (Mary), Joseph (Carrie and Lena); sisters, Mary Fazio (Anthony) and Frances Sprague (Albert); and a special niece and nephews, Dolores Gardner (David) and Salvatore Fiorentino and Robert Giammaria.
A very special calling hour will be held on Friday morning, October 30, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 AM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY. Rose's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 11:00 AM from the funeral home, with Rev. Chris Wintermute, officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Phil.
It is the wish of the family that those who so desire, please make donations in loving memory of Rose to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the nurses and staff of 1st Floor East, Valley Health Services, for the excellent care Rose was given and for the professionalism and compassion shown to the entire family and especially to Courtney for the gentle love and guidance. Today and in the days to come, we will celebrate the life of our mother, Rose Luppino, of Herkimer. And most importantly of all, to the entire staff of Valley Health Services, Rose would most certainly want you to be reminded, "I love you all and I am Rose Luppino, from Herkimer, NY!"
Rose's family has planned all arrangements with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia; (315) 866-1011.
There has been an online tribute page in her memory established at www.eneafamily.com
.