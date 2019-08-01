|
Rose Mary Jenkins 1942 - 2019
HERKIMER - Ms. Rose Mary Jenkins, 77, of 508 Park Ave., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 surrounded by friends at Valley Health Care in Herkimer.
Rose was born on April 28, 1942, in Lockport, NY. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose Mary (Loza) Schumacher and she had received her education in Owego schools. There she met her love, the late James Richard Jenkins, whom she married on October 28, 1961. Together they would start a family in Owego and eventually move to Herkimer in the late 60's. Jim passed away March 29, 2000.
Rose was devoted to her church and school, St. Francis de Sales where she worked as a teacher's aide for over 27 years. She enjoyed spending time working in her flower gardens, taking long walks around Herkimer with friends, and spending time with her friends and family - especially her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her two children, James R. Jenkins, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Audubon, PA and Jonathan M. Jenkins and his wife, Ellen, of Oneida; three grandchildren, Alyssa and Zachary Jenkins and Haven Jenkins; her brothers, Arthur Schumacher, of Nichols, George Schumacher and John Schumacher; and sister, Paulette Kucinski, all of Owego; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She also had many close friends from her neighborhood that she formed a close bond with. She was predeceased by her brother, Bernie Schumacher,
Funeral services will be Monday, August 5, 2019, with calling hours from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., at Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 N. Washington St., Herkimer, followed up at St. Francis de Sales Church, North Bellinger St., Herkimer, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark Cunningham celebrating her Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be considered to the St. Francis de Sales School in Herkimer. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
An online memorial page has been established in her memory at www.eneafamily.com.
The Funeral Directors assisting the family are Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019