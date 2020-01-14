Home

Rose Mary Nunno Obituary
Rose Mary Nunno 1922 - 2020
HERKIMER - Rose Mary Nunno, 97, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Valley Health Services, with her loving children by her side.
She was born on August 31, 1922, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Giovanni and Lucia (Scoco) Nunno. She was educated at St. Francis de Sales School, Herkimer and was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving Rose is her son, Gary Nunno and his companion, Donna Brockett, of Herkimer and their children, Mary Nunno, of Bethesda, Maryland and Michael Nunno, of Herkimer; her daughter, Sheila Nunno, of Herkimer and her daughter, Brittany Ann Cool, of Jersey City, NJ.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Pasquale "Patsy" Nunno and wife, Tessie, Rocco Ciocca and wife, Katherine, Mary Rita Lamanna and husband, Sam, Margaret Lamanna and husband, Tony, Josephine Heil and husband, Walter and Loretta Bennardo and husband, Stephen.
In keeping with Rose's wishes, funeral service and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, will be private and held at the convenience of her family.
All funeral arrangements are under the caring guidance of the family's friend and funeral director, Vincent A. Enea of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
