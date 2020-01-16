|
Rosemary Elizabeth (Stachowiak) Reimer
DOLGEVILLE - Rosemary Elizabeth (Stachowiak) Reimer, 74, passed away, peacefully at home with her husband and children by her side, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born in Purley, Surrey, England. Her parents, Marian Stachowiak and Lilian H. White Stachowiak, immigrated with her to New York when she was five. She grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY.
Rosemary married William A. Reimer and they were married for 53 years. They have two children and four grandchildren: Sandra E. and husband, Paul Gagliardi, with Joshua and Sarah, and Andrew A. Reimer and wife, Angela, with Lydia and Gillian. The family has been her greatest joy.
Rosemary graduated from SUNY at New Paltz with a B.S. in Education and African/Asian Studies. She was born to teach. Teaching was her calling. While a teenager, she taught horsemanship at Clove Lake Stables, Staten Island. After college, she was employed as an elementary teacher in Fonda Fultonville Central School. After moving to Dolgeville, she taught at The Preschool Playhouse. Then she was employed by Dolgeville Central School as first a Remedial Math teacher, then Kindergarten and finally Sixth Grade. She retired after 28 years.
In addition to teaching, she enjoyed watercolor painting and this became a second career. Her art work is in many private collections. She and Bill had a passion for travel and trips included, not only the United States, but in Europe and Australia. Rosemary often said that she inherited the "wanderlust gene".
Rosemary was a member of the Lutheran Presbyterian Parish and had served on its Board. She also was a member of Friends of the Dolgeville-Manheim Library and a board member of the Dolgeville-Manheim Public Library having also served as its president. While still teaching, she was a member of the Dolgeville Teachers' Association and served as its president. Rosemary also was a girl scout leader, Brownie leader and cub pack den mother.
Rosemary enjoyed gardening and found great joy working in her rock garden. She was an avid reader and loved a good story and a good joke. She had a positive attitude combined with a sense of humor and her faith that helped her meet the challenges of her ALS diagnosis. The family is grateful to all her friends who helped her meet its challenges.
She is also survived by her sister, Sylvia Stott; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Reimer; four nieces; and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Herkimer County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 148, Herkimer, NY 13350, , PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Dolgeville-Manheim Public Library, 24 N. Main St., Dolgeville, NY 13329.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. at The United Lutheran Presbyterian Parish, 26 East Faville Ave., Dolgeville.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. In keeping with Rosemary's wishes there are no calling hours. Final interment will take place in Dolgeville Cemetery in the spring of 2020.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020