Rudolph "Rudy" V. Yatarola 1931 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Rudolph "Rudy" V. Yatarola, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, May 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, NY.
Rudy was born on October 31, 1931 in Dolgeville, NY and was the son of the late Pio and Helen (Aiello) Yatarola. He was educated at Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1949.
On July 5, 1952, Rudy was united in marriage to Lois J. Ingersoll at St. Joseph's Church, Dolgeville, NY. The couple shared a blessed union of nearly 63 years where they raised their four children in a loving home. Mrs. Yatarola passed away on June 29, 2015.
After school, Rudy enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on April 21, 1952. He served his country for two years and was honorably discharged on April 20, 1954.
Rudy attended Miss Farmer's School of Cookery, Boston, MA, where he learned the trade of baking. He went on to work for Star Markets, Rochester, NY, for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Rudy and his wife, Lois, moved back to their hometown of Dolgeville, NY and lived out their retirement years on the family farm and homestead on Shedd Road.
Rudy was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Dolgeville, NY. He was an active member of his community with memberships in the Bakery and Confectionery Workers International Union, where he served as secretary, Spruce Lake Fish and Game Club, Salisbury Historical Society, the Salisbury Center Grange #624 and was a Dolgeville Central School Board Member. He also volunteered for Dolgeville Food Pantry and was a former Boy Scout Leader.
He was well known for his friendly personality and always had a smile on his face. Rudy was a faithful husband to his beloved wife, Lois and his most precious time was that spent in the company of his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Rudy is survived by his loving children, Kevin Yatarola, of Brooklyn, NY, Michael Yatarola and his wife, Alice, of Rochester, NY, Lynn Singleton and her husband, Terry, of New Milford, CT and Mark Yatarola and his husband, Michael Nunno, of Cross River, NY; five special grandchildren, Craig Yatarola, of Rochester, NY, Eric Yatarola, of Rochester, NY, Laura Yatarola, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Amanda Thomas and her husband, Tedane, of New Milford, CT and Diane Singleton, of West Yarmouth, MA; three cherished great-grandchildren, Skylar Rose Yatarola, Giovanni Thomas and Josiah Thomas; niece and nephews, Jimmy Lyon, Jodi Yatarola, Greg Yatarola and Guy Yatarola; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lois J. Yatarola; and a brother, Leonard Yatarola.
Calling hours and funeral services will be held privately at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY. Burial will be held in Rural Park Cemetery, Ingham's Mills, NY, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Lois.
Please consider memorial contribution for the Dolgeville Food Pantry, c/o Edythe Darling, Tres., 464 Shedd Rd., Dolgeville, NY 13329 and note Rudy's name in the memo.
Published in Times Telegram from May 6 to May 7, 2020.