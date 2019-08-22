|
|
Russell C. Roof, Jr. 1930 - 2019
ILION - Russell C. Roof, Jr., 88, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at The Grand, Ilion.
Russ was born on August 28, 1930, in Little Falls, the son of the late Russell and Greta Young Roof and was a graduate of Van Hornesville High School Class of 1948. On October 30, 1982, he was united in marriage to Lynn Heafey in Herkimer.
Russ served as the Clerk of The Herkimer County Legislature until his retirement. Prior to that, he had served as Clerk of Workers Compensation, he was a former supervisor for the Town of Stark, a town board member and a co-owner of the Van Hornesville Bowling Center. Russ was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Herkimer and was the Church Treasurer of the Starkville Lutheran Church. He was very involved with the Herkimer County Republican Party as well as local Republican Groups.
Russell is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Matthew Schmitt, of Castleton, NY; his two grandchildren, Lucas and Thomas Schmitt; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Julie and Joseph Constantine, of Amsterdam, NY; his stepson and his wife, Bradstreet and Iris Tompkins, of FL; his sister-in-law, Lori Tubia, of Mohawk; his brother-in-law, Carmen Tubia, of Mohawk; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Frank Cureau.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff on the Fourth Floor of The Grand for the wonderful care they provided Russ during his time there.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Whiter Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion, with Rev. Gail Wolling officiating; interment will follow in the Ilion Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Monday from 4-6 at the funeral home.
Friends are asked to consider memorials to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 443 Henry St., Herkimer 13350 or the Salvation Army, 429 N. Prospect St., Herkimer, NY 13350.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019