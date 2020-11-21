1/
Ruth A. Laventure
Ruth A. Laventure 1934 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Ruth A. Laventure, 86, of Fordsbush Road, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Utica.
Born on October 10, 1934, in Little Falls, she was the daughter of George Sweet and Olive Rowback Sweet. She attended Little Falls schools and was a lifelong resident of Little Falls. She worked for H.P. Snyder Manufacturing Company, Little Falls and Allegro Shoe Company.
She enjoyed sewing.
Ruth was married to Carl H. Laventure. They had five children.
Her brother, George Sweet, predeceased her.
In addition to her children, Ruth is survived by her long time friend of over 30 years, John Austin; three brothers; one sister; several grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will take place Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Rural Park (Inghams Mills) Cemetery.
Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Ruth A. Laventure at www.chapmanmoser.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman-Moser Funeral Home Inc
42 N Ann St
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-1950
