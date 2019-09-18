|
|
Ruth B. Riel 1922 - 2019
MOHAWK - Ruth B. Riel, a resident of Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, NY, formerly of Mohawk, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the age of 96.
There will be no calling hours and her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk, NY, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM offered by Father Mark Cunningham, assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. The family requests a private farewell for Ruth at Mohawk Cemetery following the Mass.
Ruth's final arrangements have been entrusted to Harry J. and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors at The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, New York (Town of Frankfort). (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019