Ruth Cipriano 1936 - 2020
HAMLIN, NY - Ruth Cipriano, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Ruth was born on May 24, 1936, the daughter of the late Raymond Peter Harter and Frances Dunn Harter.
A lifelong Herkimer resident, Ruth was a graduate of Herkimer Central School, Class of 1953. She worked as a secretary and at Francia's bridal shop. She loved her family and loving dog, Casper. She was a member of Herkimer Reformed Church.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Joan Whiteman; her son, Steven Dzula (Cathy); grandsons, Steven Dzula (Amanda) and Ryan Dzula; great-grandson, Sullivan Dzula; and three nieces, Linda Whiteman, Carol Entwistle, Jamie Mills; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Sullivan Cipriano; and her brother-in-law, James Whiteman.
Arrangements are private at the convenience of the family.
