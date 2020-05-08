Ruth Elizabeth Vrooman 1928 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Vrooman, 91, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, NY.
Ruth was born in Dolgeville, NY, on September 15, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Roy Delbert and Nellie Rena (Voorhees) Brown. She was a graduate of Dolgeville Central School, Class of 1946 and Central City Business Institute.
Her marriage to Gordon M. Vrooman took place on September 25, 1955 by Reverend Stephen Maroney in Dolgeville, NY.
Ruth was passionate about gardening, bird watching and lighthouses and was known for her many beautiful oil paintings. Most important to her was her faith in Jesus Christ, her family and the many friends she had throughout her life.
She was a member of the Dolgeville Christian Fellowship and a founding member of the Redeemer Covenant Church, Liverpool, NY.
Ruth was formerly employed by the Daniel Green Company, Louis S. Petrone, Utica, the City of Wichita Falls, TX and The Boeing Company.
Ruth is survived by her sons and their wives, John M. and Theresa L. Vrooman, of Hampton, VA and Blake R. and Helene E. Vrooman, of Bloomington, IL; and her brothers and their wives, Herman and Joan Brown, of Neptune, NJ and Arnold and Pat Brown, of Landing, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John, Alex, Karla and Pierce; and great-grandchildren, Mathew, Sydney, Lynsey, Hunter, Landon and Peighton.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon M. Vrooman; her sister, Sarah (Brown) Burkdorf; and a brother, Sheldon Roy Brown.
Due to the ongoing health crisis around the world and in our community, funeral services and burial for Ruth are private.
Local arrangements are with Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY 13329 (315) 429-3144.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a calling hour on Monday, May 11, from 12 p.m. (noon) to 1:00 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY. The family will be standing outside of the funeral home and are requesting anyone that wishes to pay their respects to their family, to please drive by and greet them from your car. All are welcome to drive by. A private graveside service will be held at Rural Park Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
The Vrooman Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Valley Health Services, Herkimer, NY, for their dedicated care and compassion that was shown to Ruth and her family during her residence at the facility.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial to the Dolgeville Christian Fellowship, 3 Elm Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329.
Published in Times Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2020.