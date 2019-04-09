Ruth I. Herringshaw 1926 - 2019

LITTLE FALLS - Ruth I. Herringshaw, 92, of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital. She had resided at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Little Falls.

She was born on August 23, 1926, in Salisbury, daughter of the late Floyd and Carrie (Curtis) Johnson. On July 3, 1976, she was united in marriage to Harold Herringshaw, who passed away on October 9, 2015. She worked, for many years, with Daniel Green Shoe in Dolgeville as a shoe cementer.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Pugliese and her husband, Joe, of Little Falls and Vickie Sherwood and her husband, Ed, of Salisbury Center; several stepchildren; her daughter-in-law, Joanne Hart Burchell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Fred Burchell; a daughter, Sharon Graff; and her siblings, Esther, Arlene, Pat and Floyd, Jr.

Funeral services, consisting of a Graveside Service, will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Salisbury Rural Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, under the direction of Harry J. Enea, Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors (315) 823-2424.

Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary