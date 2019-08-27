|
Ruthe L. Myers 1924 - 2019
Longtime St. Johnsville Resident
ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY - Ruthe L. Myers, 95, formerly of Bridge St., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
She was born on June 4, 1924, in Palermo, ND, the daughter of the late John A. and Cubie (Palmer) Jones, Sr. She was a graduate of Deer River High School in MN and attended Itasca Junior College.
Ruthe was first married to Robert E. Yunk, Sr., who preceded her in death. She later married Lynn Myers, who also preceded her in death.
Ruthe was last employed as a seamstress at the former Duofold in Mohawk.
Ruthe enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. She kept active by crocheting, sewing, playing bingo and card games. Ruthe enjoyed color coordinating her outfits and jewelry, was a people-person and made friends wherever she went.
Survivors include her children, Robert E. Yunk, Jr., (Rose), of OH, Ronald A. Yunk (Jayne), of FL and Patricia J. Sticken, of FL; a son-in-law, Alan (Charlie) Weaver, of St. Johnsville; a sister, Vivian Fiskewald, of MN; her grandchildren, Scott Ferrell, Debbie (Everett) Smith, Melissa Fisher, Randy (Kim) Klepper, Tim (Wendy) Klepper, Tara (Thomas) Hiltke, Rebecca (Timothy) Bitner, Jennifer (David) Feagles, Robert (Patty) Yunk, Molly (John) Martin, Peter Yunk, Matthew Yunk and Betsy (Benjamin) Devecchis; as well as many nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters, Mary L. Weaver, on July 23, 2017 and Carol A. Klepper, on October 1, 2018; and her siblings, Albert, LeRoy and Deloris.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to the Masonic Lodge), 20 Bridge St., St. Johnsville, NY (518-568-7040) with Reverend David Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at West St. Johnsville Cemetery. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the services at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to either the Mary L. Weaver Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o the Morris J. Edward American Legion, Post 168, 38 W. Main St., St. Johnsville, NY 13452 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019