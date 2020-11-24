Sally A. Kennell
DALLAS LAKE - Sally A. Kennell, 85, of Fort Wayne, IN and Jeykll Island, GA, discovered the secrets of eternity on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her five children. She passed away at her lake home on Dallas Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Sally was the daughter of Helen Margaret (Nehr) and Lawrence Robert Paul, born in Ilion, NY, on October 25, 1935. She attended Ilion High School where she was active in clubs and cheerleading. She attended Cazenovia College for one year and finished her education with a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. She taught grades K-4 for Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 1997.
Sally married Phil Kennell on September 4, 1954. They had five children, Debbie (Lynn) Kennell-Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Sue (Tom) Zeisig, of Columbia City, IN, Mark (Jon Roy) Kennell, of Wolcottville, IN and Jekyll Island, GA, Mike (Cherie) Kennell, of Clermont, FL and Paul (Pam) Kennell, of Fort Wayne. She has ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sally is survived by her brother, Larry Paul, of Mohawk; nephews, David and Eric Paul; and nieces, Jennifer Herkel, Leisa Murphy and Courtney Nacco. She is also survived by cousins, Chris (Nehr) Reuben and Lance and Geoff Nehr.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Christiana (Gosler) and Henry Nehr and Eva (Randall) and Henry Paul;
aunts and uncles, Gert (Burrell) and Louis Nehr and Loretta and Carl Nehr; parents-in-law, Peter and Margaret (Snyder) Kennell; and sisters-in-law, Barbara (Kennell) Paul and Linda (Kennell) Johnson.
She will be buried in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials to Riley's Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Fort Wayne.
