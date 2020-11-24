Dear Debbie, Sue, Mark, Mike, Paul and families;

I am so sorry to learn of Sally’s passing. It has been a very long time since I’ve seen/heard from her, during which I have periodically thought of her and wondered if she was well.

I feel thankful to have known her and Phil. I recall meeting her and some of you for the first time at Fort Wayne Airport in 1977 before Phil and I departed on my very first trip to Europe. She was a very engaging, hospitable, intelligent, and really nice person. She was a “soufflé queen” as I had the pleasure of experiencing her culinary talent on several occasions. It was rewarding to experience Europe with both she and Phil and you, Mike, in 1983, too. I have enjoyed it numerous times since.

Your tribute to her is very impressive and moving.

Again, my heartfelt condolences to all of you at this difficult time.

My prayers and thoughts are with you always.

Philip Darling

Friend