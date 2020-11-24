1/1
DALLAS LAKE - Sally A. Kennell, 85, of Fort Wayne, IN and Jeykll Island, GA, discovered the secrets of eternity on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her five children. She passed away at her lake home on Dallas Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Sally was the daughter of Helen Margaret (Nehr) and Lawrence Robert Paul, born in Ilion, NY, on October 25, 1935. She attended Ilion High School where she was active in clubs and cheerleading. She attended Cazenovia College for one year and finished her education with a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. She taught grades K-4 for Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 1997.
Sally married Phil Kennell on September 4, 1954. They had five children, Debbie (Lynn) Kennell-Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Sue (Tom) Zeisig, of Columbia City, IN, Mark (Jon Roy) Kennell, of Wolcottville, IN and Jekyll Island, GA, Mike (Cherie) Kennell, of Clermont, FL and Paul (Pam) Kennell, of Fort Wayne. She has ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sally is survived by her brother, Larry Paul, of Mohawk; nephews, David and Eric Paul; and nieces, Jennifer Herkel, Leisa Murphy and Courtney Nacco. She is also survived by cousins, Chris (Nehr) Reuben and Lance and Geoff Nehr.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Christiana (Gosler) and Henry Nehr and Eva (Randall) and Henry Paul;
aunts and uncles, Gert (Burrell) and Louis Nehr and Loretta and Carl Nehr; parents-in-law, Peter and Margaret (Snyder) Kennell; and sisters-in-law, Barbara (Kennell) Paul and Linda (Kennell) Johnson.
She will be buried in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials to Riley's Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Fort Wayne.
Expressions of sympathy for family can be made via https://www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
November 24, 2020
Dear Debbie, Sue, Mark, Mike, Paul and families;
I am so sorry to learn of Sally’s passing. It has been a very long time since I’ve seen/heard from her, during which I have periodically thought of her and wondered if she was well.
I feel thankful to have known her and Phil. I recall meeting her and some of you for the first time at Fort Wayne Airport in 1977 before Phil and I departed on my very first trip to Europe. She was a very engaging, hospitable, intelligent, and really nice person. She was a “soufflé queen” as I had the pleasure of experiencing her culinary talent on several occasions. It was rewarding to experience Europe with both she and Phil and you, Mike, in 1983, too. I have enjoyed it numerous times since.
Your tribute to her is very impressive and moving.
Again, my heartfelt condolences to all of you at this difficult time.
My prayers and thoughts are with you always.
Philip Darling
Friend
