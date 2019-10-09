|
Sally A. Truax 1934 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Sally A. Truax, 85, formerly of Norway Street, died on October 7, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica, where she resided for the past few years.
Sally was born in Cold Brook, on May 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret (Wood) Newman. She graduated from Poland Central School with the Class of 1953. On August 7, 1953, she was united in marriage with Donald G. Truax at the Cold Brook United Methodist Church. In her early years, she worked at the former Christiano's Restaurant in Newport. She last worked at Diversified Case, Whitesboro, from where she retired. Donald preceded her in death on March 8, 2001.
Sally loved sewing and enjoyed making clothes for family and dolls. She will be fondly remembered for her expertise in cooking and baking.
Survivors include three sisters, Judy Newman, of Central Square, Carol Young, of Cold Brook and Cindy Fitzgerald, of Utica; two brothers, James (Dawn) Newman, of Griswold, CT and Dale (Sharon) Newman, of the Town of Morehouse; a dear friend, Faith Odit; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Robert and Dean Newman; and by two sisters, Joan Tobin and Pat Brown.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place in the Poland Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019