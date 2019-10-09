Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Truax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Truax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally A. Truax Obituary
Sally A. Truax 1934 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Sally A. Truax, 85, formerly of Norway Street, died on October 7, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica, where she resided for the past few years.
Sally was born in Cold Brook, on May 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret (Wood) Newman. She graduated from Poland Central School with the Class of 1953. On August 7, 1953, she was united in marriage with Donald G. Truax at the Cold Brook United Methodist Church. In her early years, she worked at the former Christiano's Restaurant in Newport. She last worked at Diversified Case, Whitesboro, from where she retired. Donald preceded her in death on March 8, 2001.
Sally loved sewing and enjoyed making clothes for family and dolls. She will be fondly remembered for her expertise in cooking and baking.
Survivors include three sisters, Judy Newman, of Central Square, Carol Young, of Cold Brook and Cindy Fitzgerald, of Utica; two brothers, James (Dawn) Newman, of Griswold, CT and Dale (Sharon) Newman, of the Town of Morehouse; a dear friend, Faith Odit; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Robert and Dean Newman; and by two sisters, Joan Tobin and Pat Brown.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place in the Poland Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now