Salvatore "Sam" Licari 1930 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mr. Salvatore "Sam" Licari, 89, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in St. Luke´s Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Frankfort, on June 10, 1930, the son of the late Luigi and Vita LaForte Licari. He attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with the Class of 1949. Following his graduation, Sam served with the US Army during the Korean War with A Battery 549th AAA Gun Battalion and was Honorably Discharged on March 8, 1953. He was married to Dorothy Cool, on May 7, 1955 in St. Francis De Sales Church, Herkimer. Dorothy passed away on May 11, 2011. Following his military service, he was at one time employed by Drop Forge and later Chicago Pneumatic. Later, Sam was an Agent for Met Life for 26 years, until his retirement in 1990. He was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.
Sam is survived by his children, Vita Licari, of Bennettsville, SC, Lewis Licari, of Frankfort, Marie Hillicoss, of Albany and Denise Licari-Cisternino and her husband, John, of Seaville, NJ; four grandchildren, Kevin Hillicoss, Sarah Hillicoss, Bianca Cisternino and Rocco Cisternino; his in-laws, Stewart Hazlett, of Nelliston and Cecelia and John Rougas, of Liverpool, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Fred Hillicoss, on November 11, 1995; two brothers, Ben Licari and Leonard Licari; and two sisters, Rose Montana and Angie Hazlett.
His funeral will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort and at 12:00 p.m., in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev Paul Catena, Pastor. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home Inc. 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, 412 S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Salvatore "Sam's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019