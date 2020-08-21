Sandra Skibinski 1956 - 2020

CRESTONE - Sandra Skibinski, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Crestone, CO.

Sandy was born in Little Falls, NY, to Edward and Diane (Murphy) Skibinski on July 29, 1956. Growing up, Sandy attended St. Mary's Academy and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1974. She had a great love for Science and attended Geneseo State College majoring in Astrological Physics and graduated in 1980.

She then moved to Maine, to a "woodsy" area in Greenbush and began working at the University of Maine in Orono doing computer work. While she worked there she earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering, with honors, and also worked on the Acid Rain Project. She resided there for many years before working for LL Bean as a Computer Programmer, helping to keep the orders coming in! She was also quick to share employee promotions and deals with family members. An awful lot of birthday and Christmas presents carried the LL Bean logo!

After the 2008 recession, she sold her house and relocated to Crestone, CO, a land that she came to love dearly. She worked full time for the Baca Water & Sanitation Department before going to work full time for the "Way of Nature", also headquartered in Crestone, as the Office Manager.

While she lived far away, she kept in touch with family members through visits, emails, texts and phone calls. It was always an exciting time when Aunt Sandy came home, catching up on family news and meeting new nieces, nephews and later on, even great-nieces and nephews. In Crestone, she developed a close network of friends that she enjoyed spending time with on hikes and other outdoor activities, especially on the Sacred Grounds of the Way of Nature site.

Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Edgie (1974); her father, Edward (2004); and her mother, Diane (2015).

Sandy is survived by two sisters, Cindy Fasano (Rich), in Elk Grove, CA and Jodie Skibinski, in Little Falls, NY; three brothers, Ken (Cindy) Skibinski, in Little Falls, Dale (Linda) Skibinski, in Dolgeville and Bryan Skibinski, in Little Falls. She has nine nieces and nephews, Courtney (Shane) Schrader, Adam Fasano, Laura (Mario) Chrisafulli, Christopher (Allison) Skibinski, Joshua (Kira) Skibinski, Benjamin Skibinski, Joseph Skibinski, Ayrck Skibinski and Autheryonna Skibinski; and eight great-nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Sandy's wishes, her remains were cremated through the Rogers Family Funeral Home, Alamosa, CO. Some of her cremains will stay in places she loved near Crestone in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and some will be interred in the family plot in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery near Herkimer, NY.

A Memorial Service is being planned for the Crestone area and a Christian Mass and Burial will be scheduled at a later date in Little Falls.



