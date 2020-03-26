|
|
Sara S. Aloisio 1935 - 2020
COOPERSTOWN, NY - Sara S. Aloisio, 85, passed away peacefully at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, on March 24, 2020.
She was born on February 4, 1935, in Little Falls, NY, to the late Marcie and Caroline Dolch Skinner. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1953 where, according to her yearbook, she was known as "pretty to walk with and witty to talk with". She went on to study sociology at the University of Rochester, where she had the privilege of attending a luncheon with Eleanor Roosevelt.
Sara retired in 1999 from Met Life after 21 dedicated years as an Sr. Claims Approver for the Mobil Oil Executive Plan. After retirement, she worked at the Office of the Aging, Herkimer, NY.
Sara loved visiting with all eight of her children; spending time with family and friends was very important to her. She had a sharp mind and loved talking politics and watching British tv shows. In her later years, she enjoyed puzzles and coloring. She enjoyed eating at restaurants, her favorite being Ruggerio's. She was strong, sophisticated and had a heart of gold. She was truly a people person and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Sara is survived by her daughters, Maureen Webster (Ronald), of Ilion, NY, Anne Andersen (Lou), of Omaha, NE, Mary Bittick (Jolly), of Sequim, WA, Lisa Bernier (Walter), of Frankfort, NY and Aimee Cotto (Walter), of Ilion, NY; sons, Jamie McEvoy (Katrina), of New Smyrna Beach, FL and David McEvoy, of Edgewater, FL; brother, David C. Skinner (Kim), of Loris, SC; sisters, Karen Dean, of Everett, MA and Dawn Webster (John), of Ilion, NY; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Aloisio, Sr.; son, Christopher McEvoy; and brother, Marcie William Skinner.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at both Little Falls and Bassett Hospitals for the wonderful compassionate care she received.
Funeral Services are being postponed at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020